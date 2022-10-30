A Horsham social enterprise leader says a lack of support for not-for-profit organisations to support place-based volunteering in the federal budget will negatively affect the region's public sectors.
Centre for Participation executive officer Robbie Millar said the country's effort to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and tight budget might be a reason for the lack of support.
"In the Wimmera, we have had to reduce our services. There have been other centres that have closed," he said.
"Organisations in the Central Coast, Queensland, and a number in Victoria too have shut their doors."
The National Network of Volunteer Resource Centres, of which the Centre for Participation is a member, tried to get $3.4 million in funding to help volunteer organisations across the country.
"We hoped there would be some support for place-based volunteering centres. From our end we knew it was going to be tight for a lot of not-for-profit organisations," Mr Millar said.
Mr Millar said the Department of Social Services had changed its funding model and given control to state peak volunteer organisations.
"The model that is being pushed is that people can access volunteering opportunities through their state peaks," he said.
"What they are saying is that people can jump online and find opportunities there."
Mr Millar said the new funding model would hurt the centre financially, as it got monetary assistance for finding and training volunteers.
"When community groups come and ask us if we can find people to help them out, we will try to, however, we are not funded to do that work," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
