Remember when I was a housemaid in a five-star hotel in the city during my university days?
I got strong stripping beds all day long and vacuuming backwards out of suites, but there was also that gorgeous phase where I was actually paid to waltz around with a basket of chocolates in the evenings, turning down quilts and popping breakfast menus and chocolates on pillows.
One of my all-time favourite jobs. That and restaurant reviews.
Although we housemaids didn't restock the mini bars back then, even I knew that consuming those enticing items in the fancy wrappers was fool's game - or one that only the wealthy could afford to play.
A lifetime of slapping little and large fingers away from the mini bar menu has ensued, and for myself, much aversion of my gaze from those salty nuts, silky chocolates and boutique wines.
There's nothing like the application of a little intense pressure to one's rules to test the real level of one's conviction though is there?
This week I had to take my Mum to hospital in Ballarat on very short notice.
On arrival at my place from Nhill, Mum was still in shock and calling a dear neighbour to run in and check that her oven was off after she'd spent the morning cooking pasties, while I was throwing things in an overnight bag so I could taxi mum down for tests and bring her back the next day.
We chatted incessantly on the two-hour drive down in an attempt to take mum's mind off her nerves, there were certainly plenty of potholes to concentrate on, then I found something for tea that Mum felt she could eat and keep down.
After I had supported Mum through her admission to hospital and her first round of observations, I headed off and found my hotel room, then tumbled in.
Not able to sign off from duty yet, I spent an hour on the phone practising quotations from Year 12 English novels with my middle daughter.
This left me in prime condition to revisit my minibar rule.
So, with zero guilt, I grabbed all of the salty, sweet, crunchy and creamy minibar snacks, built a tower in the middle of the queen-sized bed, and ate the lot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.