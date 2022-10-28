On 26th November Victorian Labor is seeking a third consecutive term and the Mathew Guy Liberal-led coalition will attempt to pull off a record breaking come-from-behind victory.
The opposition parties face a daunting task. They need to win eighteen additional seats to regain government in their own right. They not only face an entrenched and still relatively popular Labor government, but will also face a challenge from a new wave of independent 'teals' in some of their more traditionally secure inner eastern suburban seats.
Labor currently has a notional 58 seats in the Legislative Assembly. Taking into account this year's redistribution, the coalition parties have 26, the Greens three, Suzanna Sheed is the independent member for Shepparton and Ali Cupper the independent member for Mildura. Former National party MP, now independent member for Morwell, Russell Northe is not contesting this election.
In contrast to the disastrous 2018 election campaign, the Mathew Guy led Liberals have embarked on a new strategy of targeting health and public transport reforms. The key promise here is a radical plan to limit inner suburban public transport fares to two dollars per day.
Promised health reforms are to be funded by scrapping the massive Suburban Rail Loop, which has attracted some federal funding in this week's federal budget.
In order to regain government, the coalition parties need to win a swag of seats across the eastern suburbs of Melbourne and in the suburban fringe. They will also need to wrest Shepparton and Mildura from incumbent independents, retain Ripon, and win Morwell.
Ali Cupper and Suzanna Sheed, face tough tasks to retain their seats, as the Liberals and Nationals are both standing which will maximise the conservative vote.
Morwell could also come down to the wire with the Liberals and Nationals vying to keep Labor from winning this seat. Labor's announcement to re-establish the State Electricity Commission, which will be headquartered in Morwell, may well prove decisive.
Ripon will be an intriguing contest between incumbent Liberal Louise Staley and Labor newcomer Martha Haylett. The redistribution favoured Labor and it would not be a surprise to see this seat change hands.
The two Bendigo seats and the two Ballarat seats are on margins over ten per cent and appear very safe and so the Liberals task is here is monumental. The two major Geelong-based seats in Geelong and Bellarine are also safely Labor, so an upset here appears remote.
Pre-polling begins in two weeks and by then all parties will have announced their major election commitments.
The floods in central and northern Victoria have caused a temporary hiatus in formal campaigning - this has not favoured Mathew Guy, who will now need to regain momentum.
With Labor's focus on major new hospital announcements, free kindergarten, and additional funding for both the state and lower tier Catholic and independent schools, the opposition leader now has to re-energise his campaign in the lead up to the formal campaign launches.
Ian Tulloch is Adjunct Research Fellow at La Trobe University
