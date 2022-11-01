Golf club honours golfing achievements at Ladies AGM

On Thursday October 27 the Annual General Meeting of the Horsham Golf Club lady members was held.
The outstanding commitment and work carried by outgoing Lady President, June Crabtree and Lady Captain, Kathy Strudwick was acknowledged. The club welcomes Jill Gawith as Lady President and Lisa Jakobi and Pam Watkins who will share the role as Lady Captain.
Several members were presented with awards which recognise golfing achievements throughout the golfing calendar. Lil Mayer was the winner of the Agnes Seater Trophy which is an award for the best 5 stableford rounds. Lil had rounds above her handicap of 36, 37, 39, 38 and 37 for a total of 187 points.
READ MORE:
The winner of the trophy for par rounds was June Crabtree. Over 4 rounds within a period of 6 months June averaged a par score of square and was presented with the Catalina Country Golf Club Veterans Trophy.
The winner of the Fenix Cup which is awarded to the player with the best nett scores for 5 rounds of stroke was Colleen Dix with scores of 72, 75, 78, 71 and 73 for a total of 369.
The winner of the Jenny McRae Medallist Cup was Margaret Howison with a nett score of 73. This is a trophy donated by current Horsham Lady Golf Club champion, Jenny McRae. To win this trophy, players who have won a monthly medal for stroke during the year compete against each other in another game of stroke.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.