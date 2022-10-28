GWMWater expects Lake Lonsdale will start to spill in the coming days due to forecast rainfall, while Wartook and Lake Bellfield are already overflowing.
On Friday morning, water levels at Lake Lonsdale were recorded at 59,400ml and rising following steady rainfall and inflows of more than 11,200ml during the past week.
Grampians catchments received heavy rainfall over the past two weeks, resulting in significant run-off and inflows.
Water began to spill from Lake Bellfield earlier this week, which flows towards Lake Lonsdale.
A 200ml per day release began last week from Lake Lonsdale to Sheepwash Creek to make some space in the lake with anticipated heavy rainfall, natural inflows and minor spills from Lake Bellfield.
Releases have since increased to about 300ml per day.
Once full, further inflows will pass over the spillway and flow into Sheepwash Creek and Mt William Creek. Local roads and farmland may be impacted depending on rain received and the volume of spills.
Lake Wartook has also received significant inflows after seeing 48.6mm of rainfall on October 27, Thursday.
The spill from Wartook is likely to be similar to what was experienced earlier in October.
Controlled releases are ongoing to minimise the impact of the spill.
Water levels at Lake Fyans are being closely managed to ensure the safety of the dam wall and so embankment works are completed ahead of summer.
Rain for Grampians catchment areas was higher than average during August, September and October.
Grampians reservoirs were collectively holding 64.67% of capacity at 26 October 2022.
Totals of between 150-250 mm of rain have fallen across key Grampians catchments since the beginning of September.
Some areas received more than double their annual rainfall in September.
Lake Bellfield has received three times its average October rainfall so far this month.
Local councils and SES have been notified and GWMWater is working with Wimmera Catchment Authority to monitor flows in natural waterways.
For more information about reservoir levels please visit: storagemanager.com.au/reservoir-levels-and-other-information/reservoirs-level-summary.
