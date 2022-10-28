The Wimmera Mail-Times

GWMWater says Wartook and Lake Bellfield are overflowing

October 28 2022 - 10:00pm
GWMWater expects Lake Lonsdale will start to spill in the coming days due to forecast rainfall, while Wartook and Lake Bellfield are already overflowing. Picture file

Local News

