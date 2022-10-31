The Wimmera Mail-Times

SES Wimmera operations manager: we are struggling to get sufficient numbers for smaller towns

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:27am, first published October 31 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A State Emergency Service Grampians leader has echoed the call for more volunteers to join the emergency service unit. Picture Nick Ridley

A State Emergency Service leader has echoed the call for more volunteers to join the emergency service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.