A Wimmera creative is overjoyed with how a much-loved event in Natimuk went last week.
Nati Frinj Biennale festival director Greg Pritchard said patrons had given "great" feedback.
The festival had artists from across Victoria and inter-state, with it also attracting visitors from across the country to a town of 600 residents.
Mr Pritchard said there were various entertainment experiences on offer for people to enjoy such as musical acts and theatre productions.
The festival hosted shows by artists such as Kat Pengelly, the Garage Girls, Mark Penzac and Empty Swing.
Another event which happened during the event was the Natimuk Farmers Market which was hosted at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
Visitors were able to buy a variety books, clothes and other items at the market.
"The festival went really well, we were blessed with great weather. It didn't rain too much over the weekend," Mr Pritchard said.
"People have told me they really enjoyed everything that was on offer. There were about 1000 people on Saturday, and 800 on Sunday that went to the festival."
Mr Pritchard said organisers had sold about 1000 tickets, generating about $15000 in revenue.
"On Sunday we had the final party, there was a lot of music and a DJ took us up to around 12 o'clock," he said.
Mr Pritchard said there were very few challenges during the festival and he hoped to bring more artists from New South Wales to next year's event.
"I would like to use some contacts I have and bring them down. The festival is important to the town and a lot of the locals here really embrace the event," he said.
Mr Pritchard said the event couldn't have been done without the support of the Natimuk community and thanked patrons who came to the event.
"A lot of people who live in the town, their families pick this weekend to come down and visit," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
