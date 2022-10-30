Our regional road trauma that's tearing us apart

The transparency of the Victorian road toll this year - 206 deaths in total for the 10 months of 2022, including 116 on regional and rural roads - tells us only part of what's happening out on the state's streets.
What we don't have an equally clear picture of - and it's the result of a long-standing national administrative issue, not one of care - is the associated road trauma.
We don't really have a complete injury picture because every state and territory records the data differently.
But we know the situation is worsening because those ever-so-valuable people on the frontline, who are cutting people out of mangled cars, incubating them ready for transport to hospital, or prepping them for surgery, tell us it is.
Cars can be a wonderful servant but in uncaring or irresponsible hands, they inflict terrible damage on soft human bodies.
They smash and sever limbs, rupture and permanently scar us in myriad ways, all instances where our unprotected bodies are subjected to massive and instant deceleration, or suddenly hits a hard surface.
And the margins between life and death in a car crash are so small.
Police tell of a single vehicle collision this year in which the impact with a tree was just 5km/h over the 60km/h speed limit.
The driver suffered a massive head trauma and died at the scene while the front seat passenger - unbelievably not even wearing a seatbelt - opened the door and stepped out.
According to Australia's key transport research and policy advisory group Austroads, about 50,000 people around the country every year suffer some form or road-related injury or trauma.
The dollar cost to the community doesn't figure in that which can't be calculated: the debilitating grief, the physical and emotional care needed for the victims, and the ongoing heartbreak.
Our first responders are feeling the pressure, too.
Imagine the triage pressure on the paramedics who arrive first at the scene with multiple injured people to treat, the firefighters carefully working the jaws of life to remove the roof knowing every second is precious, and the police who have to knock on someone's door at 2am and deliver the most awful news imaginable.
They all want us to slow down, take care and look after each other on the road. And we owe it to them to listen.
