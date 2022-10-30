The Wimmera Mail-Times

Our regional road trauma that's tearing us apart

Updated October 30 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 11:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Our first responders are feeling the pressure. Picture by Karleen Minney

The transparency of the Victorian road toll this year - 206 deaths in total for the 10 months of 2022, including 116 on regional and rural roads - tells us only part of what's happening out on the state's streets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.