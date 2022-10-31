The state coalition government hopes to finish a weir at Natimuk Lake if they are elected into power this Victorian election.
Member for Lowan Emma Kealy said the opposition was willing to pledge $120,000 to complete the project.
The Natimuk Lake Foreshore Committee started work in 2016 under a permit to construct a weir to help secure and conserve water, however, Parks Victoria stopped the project.
Ms Kealy said after speaking to state government leaders about the issue they were still unable to give a transparent answer why the project had been halted.
"I have repeatedly urged the government to work constructively and openly with the lake committee to ensure the weir is completed, including raising the matter in parliament numerous times," she said.
" Natimuk Lake is a premier recreation destination for locals and tourists alike, and the lake committee has worked for more than 30 years to improve visitors' experiences."
Ms Kealy said the foreshore committee had built amenities such as, pontoons, boat ramps and had undertaken a caretaker's residence.
"These projects were accomplished through a combination of money left to the committee in trust, small grants, and an enormous amount of labor by committee members and the wider community," she said.
"The government has had two terms to step up and support them to complete the weir project, but instead of showing the committee the respect they deserve, the government has done nothing but sit on its hands."
