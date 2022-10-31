The Wimmera Mail-Times

Kealy pledges $120,000 for weir at Natimuk Lake

October 31 2022 - 7:00am
Member for Lowan Emma Kealy with representatives from the Natimuk Lake Foreshore Committee. Picture supplied

The state coalition government hopes to finish a weir at Natimuk Lake if they are elected into power this Victorian election.

