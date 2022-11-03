A Wimmera manager hopes a reverse advent calendar will encourage people across the region to give back to people who are in need.
Horsham Sports and Community Club, manager, Glenn Carroll, said the project encouraged people to buy certain non-perishable items for families during the Christmas break.
"I came up with the idea when I was travelling to Melbourne listening to the radio. I thought that it was something we could do here in Horsham," he said.
Read More:
Mr Carroll said the Christian Emergency Food Centre and Horsham Church of Christ were both involved organising the project.
"I floated the idea past them and they thought it was a great idea," he said.
Mr Carroll said the project encouraged people to take a box and fill it with a list of items the Christian Emergency Food Centre believed were suitable, such as canned fruit and pasta.
"They will be distributed to families in need around Christmas time," he said.
Mr Carroll said the project was a perfect public-service activity to participate in during the Christmas break, and schools in Nhill, Edenhope and Warracknabeal were also keen to participate.
"We are really hoping families get behind it and understand the gift of giving. We are hoping to get 500 boxes," he said.
Mr Carroll said items given from a certain community would stay in that municipality.
"If the people from Warracknabeal come up with 30 boxes. We will make sure those boxes go back to Warracknabeal, the same with Edenhope, and Nhill," he said.
People who are keen to help out with the project need to return their items to the sports club by December 20.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.