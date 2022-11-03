The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Sports and Community Club manager: it's about giving back to the community

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated November 3 2022 - 6:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Sports and Community Club manager, Glenn Carroll, said the project encouraged people to buy certain non-perishable items for families during the Christmas break. Picture Nick Ridley

A Wimmera manager hopes a reverse advent calendar will encourage people across the region to give back to people who are in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.