Popular country race meeting abandoned

The popular Dunkeld races have been abandoned for 2022.
Racing Victoria, Country Racing Victoria and the Dunkeld Racing Club announced on Monday the William Thomson Dunkeld Cup Day would not go ahead due to wet weather and the subsequent state of the track and surrounds.
The abandonment of the iconic meeting, scheduled for Saturday, November 12, comes after the COVID-19 pandemic saw the 2020 and 2021 Dunkeld Cup meetings conducted without crowds.
RV will program a replacement meeting on November 12, preferably in the west of the state, with the venue to be determined in the next week once there is a clearer picture on the condition of other tracks following further forecast rain.
Dunkeld Racing Club manager Lisa Evans said as a greenfield site temporary infrastructure was brought in to conduct its annual cup meeting.
"Marquees, toilets, cool rooms, catering facilities, tote, and broadcast trucks require significant lead time and right now the majority of the site, including the track, has significant surface water," she said.
"With further rain forecast over the coming week, there is insufficient drying time to enable this infrastructure to be put in place.
"Our vice chairman Michael O'Shannessy said the track and surrounds are as wet as he has seen them for this time of year in his 53-year association with the club which speaks to the volume of rain we've received.
"After two years of racing without a crowd there was much excitement among club members, package holders and the local community about the return of crowds to Dunkeld.
"Our marquee and pre-purchased ticket sales were at a record level, so it is disappointing that the wet weather has forced the abandonment of this year's bet365 William Thomson Dunkeld Cup.
"Whilst the Dunkeld races won't be held this year, we hope that many of those who had booked to attend continue with their plans to travel to the region to support local businesses and celebrate everything that the Grampians has to offer."
