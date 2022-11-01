The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham CFA get more than $100,000 in funding from state government

Updated November 2 2022 - 3:11am, first published November 1 2022 - 9:00pm
Minister for Emergency Services Jaclyn Symes said the investment would help both brigades with their emergency efforts.

The state government has invested over $120,000 in two CFA Brigades in Horsham Rural City to provide essential operational equipment.

Local News

