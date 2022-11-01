The state government has invested over $120,000 in two CFA Brigades in Horsham Rural City to provide essential operational equipment.
Green Lake brigade got $120,000 for a replacement satellite station and Dadswell Bridge brigade got $664 for two replacement Protek branch nozzles.
Minister for Emergency Services Jaclyn Symes said the investment would help both brigades with their efforts.
"As we've seen already with the floods across Victoria, it's going to be another busy season for our emergency service volunteers," she said.
"These grants have been going strong since they were first set up more than twenty years ago - communities will continue to proudly contribute to local fundraising efforts.
"We want to help reduce that task and demonstrate that we'll always support our selfless volunteers."
Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said the funding would help both brigades significantly.
"These grants will ensure our volunteers have the equipment needed to effectively carry out their duties," she said.
"The Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program is an important annual program providing a critical boost to local volunteer units to ensure their equipment and facilities are up-to-date."
