November 4
Horsham
Horsham Library will host a storytime event from 10.30-11am. The event is a good opportunity for children to develop listening and interactive skills in a group and an opportunity to socialise with other kids. Sessions introduce pre-school children to the joys of books, and include readings of various stories.
November 4
Horsham
Horsham RSL will host a country music event from 10am to 11.30am. Musicians Kiara Rodrigues and Brian Letton will entertain patrons at the concert. The event costs $15, which includes a morning tea. For more information call 5382 5912. The RSL is also hosting a trivia night on Saturday, November 26.
November 5
Horsham
The 46th Lions Clubs International District 201V2 Convention for 2022, will begin at 7am at Horsham Town Hall. The three day convention will include the opening ceremony on the Friday night, a range of exciting guest speakers, business sessions, the Saturday Night Gala Dinner which is a formal Masquerade Ball, the remembrance ceremony to acknowledge those Lions and partners who have past will be held on the Sunday along with a closing flag ceremony.
November 5
Nhill
People can enjoy a parkrun at the Nhill Swamp and Wildlife Reserve, located on the Western Highway near Jaypex Park which will start at 8am.
November 5
Haven
The Haven Market is a monthly community market which has a wide variety of stallholders. The market will commence from 9am to 1pm at the Haven Recreation Reserve. For more information people can call: 0409 257 256 or 0409 954 684.
November 12
Stawell
Bazz Music presents The Wrinkle Brothers live in concert at The Stawell Entertainment Centre. The event will take place from 6-10pm. For more information visit: trybooking.com/events/landing/938626.
November 17
Horsham
A stage performance of Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee will be performed for Wimmera residents to enjoy. Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. For more information visit horshamtownhall.com.au.
November 19
Horsham
Echoes of Pink Floyd are an Adelaide-produced tribute act who are heading to Horsham Town as part of their Journey Through Time tour. The show will commence at 8pm and will have a variety of classic hits for patrons to enjoy. For more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au.
November 19
Edenhope
The Edenhope Ag Show will commence at Edinburgh Road & Anne Street. The event will promote the region's strong agricultural sector, with it being a great family-friendly occasion. For more information about the show people can call: 0404 010 582.
