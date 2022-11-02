Ladder leader crushes rival but race tightening | Wimmera bowls R5

Dimboola's dominance over Division 1 continued in round five, with a stirring 16-0 (92-50) win over Goroke-Edenhope at Dimboola.
The home side took the first rink 27 to 19 and tightened their grip on the game with a monstrous 36 to 14 win in the second rink.
In the third, Dimboola won 29 shots to 17.
Elsewhere in Division 1, reigning champions Horsham City saw off a challenge from Coughlin Park, winning 14-2 (81-63).
Horsham City won the first two rinks 36 to 15 and 25 to 22, however Coughlin Park managed to snare the third, 26-20.
Second-placed Sunnyside had a strong win at home over Kaniva, 16-0 (97-49). The visitors toiled hard all day, but the home side were too strong, winning each rink, 29-15, 32-17 and 36-17, respectively.
In the other match of the round, Horsham Golf defeated Nhill, 14-2 (78-55). The first two rinks belonged to the home side, 23-18 and 35-16, however Nhill took the final rink in a thriller, 21-20.
A top of the table clash awaits in round six, when Sunnyside head to Dimboola, meanwhile Goroke-Edenhope host Coughlin Park, Horsham City hosts Nhill and Kaniva host Horsham Golf.
In division 2, Sunnyside 2 scraped past Coughlin Park 3, 13-3 (74-62), while ladder-leaders Horsham City 2 took the chocolates against Dimboola, 14-2 (75-61).
Goroke-Edenhope 2 were defeated by Coughlin Park 2, 16-0 (96-53), while Nhill 2 defeated Horsham Golf 2, 16-0 (93-60) and Natimuk defeated Sunnyside 3, 15-1 (74-47).
In round six, Sunnyside 2 face Horsham City 2, while Coughlin Park2 host Dimboola 2, Sunnyside 3 heads to Goroke-Edenhope, Coughlin Park 3 host Nhill 2 and Horsham Golf host Natimuk.
In division 3, Horsham City 4 was defeated by Nhill 4, 13-3 (56-53), as Horsham Golf 3 defeated Coughlin Park 4, 14-2 (60-57).
Nhill 3 had a strong win over Dimboola 3, 14-2 (72-52) while Horsham City 3 defeated Kaniva 2, 12-4 (59-56).
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
