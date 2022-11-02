A Horsham advocacy group is conducting a survey to find out what residents' opinions are on the municipality's CBD.
Community Matters HRC believes Horsham Rural City Council's plan to improve the city has some "positive" improvements, however, it still had potential issues for business owners on Firebrace Street.
The advocacy group says gridlock traffic, a lack of car park spaces, and the widening of the CBD's median strip were concerns they still had.
The group believes widening the strip would remove backing-out lanes for vehicles, and a lack of car park spaces would persuade shoppers to purchase items elsewhere.
Read More:
Community Matters HRC says similar upgrades in Warrnambool had resulted in 70 shops closing.
"A number of regional cities have installed these types of improvements, which have caused serious implications, including the loss of business," they said.
The group says businesses which experienced similar upgrades about 10-15 years ago on Firebrace Street were concerned about the upgrades.
They say the council "hadn't" provided any data to show why the upgrades were needed.
"Many shops may not survive further disruption to business, while still struggling financially to recover from COVID-19," Community Matters HRC says.
"This survey is to establish data and statistics from those who use our central business district, no matter how often they visit, we want their feedback."
For more information about the survey people can visit: surveymonkey.com/r/X2CL29P.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.