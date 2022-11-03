The Wimmera Mail-Times

GWMWater promises lower water prices for the next five years

Updated November 4 2022 - 9:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWMWater Chairman Peter Vogel said the prices, projects and initiatives included in the Price Submission were the result of extensive engagement with customers and the community. Picture file

Water customers in the Grampians and Wimmera-Mallee region can expect lower bills next year and for the next five years, according to GWMWater's 2023-2028 Price Submission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.