GWMWater promises lower water prices for the next five years

Water customers in the Grampians and Wimmera-Mallee region can expect lower bills next year and for the next five years, according to GWMWater's 2023-2028 Price Submission.
Water corporation staff and board members pitched its proposal to Essential Services Commissioners last week.
GWMWater Chairman Peter Vogel said the prices, projects and initiatives included in the Price Submission were the result of extensive engagement with customers and the community.
"Our community panel clearly expressed their expectation that we would keep prices as affordable as possible in the context of rising living costs," he said.
"While continuing to make improvements to both service reliability and water quality."
GWMWater is one of only five Victorian water corporations proposing a price reduction for the 2023-2028 period.
The corporation is also proposing the highest net efficiency in the state; supported by productivity initiatives which allow the business to operate more cost-effectively.
Residential homeowners with drinking water and sewer services will pay about $111 less next financial year.
Some small increments will be applied throughout the five years, but prices in 2027-28 will still be about $96 lower than current average prices.
Mr Vogel said the submission also included delivery of projects and initiatives which would improve value to customers.
"A key area of focus will continue to be our renewals program to ensure we are meeting customer expectations," he said.
"Part of that includes doubling our service standard for minimum flow rates from 10 litres per minute to 20 litres per minute for a 20mm meter."
