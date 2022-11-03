Horsham Amateur Basketball Association is preparing for its biggest tournament yet, with 106 teams set to participate in the competition slated to take place between Friday November 11 and Sunday November 13.
Horsham Amateur Basketball Association president Jon Fitzgerald said the club was buzzing.
"It's going to be a massive weekend for Horsham basketball," Fitzgerald said. "Even for the town, it's massive thing... we had to reschedule our last tournament so it's good to get our normal weekend tournament back.
"We're going to be at full capacity, with the parents, volunteers and coaches that come along with it.
"There's going to be a lot of people around, it's going to be really good for Horsham."
Teams representing Ararat, Colac, Echuca, Euroa, Hamilton, Maryborough, Mildura, Portland, Terang, Warrnambool and Warracknabeal will participate.
The scale of the tournament exceeds the 87 teams that participated in February this year, and dwarfs the 75 teams that took part in the competition in 2018.
Matches are played at several different locations: Main Stadium, St Brigid's College, Holy Trinity Lutheran College, Dimboola Stadium and Warracknabeal Stadium, between 5pm until 7:30pm on Friday, and then from 8am to 9:20pm on Saturday and 8am to 6pm on Sunday.
The infrastructure supporting Horsham basketball has been assured for years to come, with Horsham Intersport extending their sponsorship of the competition.
The planning involved in such a big tournament is immense, Fitzgerald said. "It's a massive effort, credit to our tournament director Amanda Munyard, who's put a lot of time in.
"The planning for an event like this starts probably six months beforehand, there's a lot of work that goes in behind the scenes to make sure everything runs smoothly.
"We're very lucky to have a strong base of volunteers who put the time in, and that extends to the parents who help out in the canteen, or with court supervision.
"It's full steam ahead for this massive weekend."
Even Horsham's CBL teams will be helping out with the barbecue, Fitzgerald said. "It's just a great weekend for us as a whole, really," Fitzgerald said.
"Everyone gets involved and pitches in, but some amazing organisation goes into it."
"It's one of those events where you really get to see the fruits of your labour."
Intersport owner Kylie Breuer said she was delighted to continue her support for Horsham basketball.
"It seems to be growing every year, which is exciting for the town, for the association and for us as well," Breuer said.
"We've been sponsors since 2011; we've had our kids all go through the association and be a part of the tournament.
"It's meant the world to us to be able to stay involved."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
