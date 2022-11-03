The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham basketball prepares to host biggest tournament yet with 106 teams slated to appear

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated November 3 2022 - 6:17pm, first published 6:00pm
Hornets junior squad members with Intersport's Shayne and Kylie Breuer. Picture by Alex Blain.

Horsham Amateur Basketball Association is preparing for its biggest tournament yet, with 106 teams set to participate in the competition slated to take place between Friday November 11 and Sunday November 13.

