The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera emergency services undertake rescue of climber at

November 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wimmera police from across the region have undertaken the rescued of rock climber at Mount Arapiles last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.