Wimmera police from across the region have undertaken the rescued of rock climber at Mount Arapiles last weekend.
Horsham, Edenhope, and Natimuk police, with the assistance of Victoria State Emergency Service, Ambulance Victoria, and CFA leaders, were able to undertake the rescue of the rock climber.
Hikers, campers and other rock climbers also assisted.
The climber had fallen whilst climbing the side of a steep rock face, where a friend of the climber managed to call emergency services for assistance.
Once the climber was secured and medically fit to be removed, they were carried out by foot down the mountain.
Police and Ambulance officers were able to descend from Bluffs panic area lookout down a walking track and eventually transfer the rock climber to The Pines Campground.
The climber was eventually transported to the Wimmera Base Hospital, a part of Grampians Health, for a medical assessment.
