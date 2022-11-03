Sostheim scores first junior half-century | Junior cricket wrap

Junior cricketers across the Wimmera were smiling last weekend when we were finally able to kick off the 2022-23 Optus Horsham junior competitions.
The U16 Comp saw two matches completed with the Dunmunkle Renegades taking on the Horsham Saints. Debutant Dezi Carter and Tom Sostheim opened the batting for the Saints with a wet outfield making finding the boundary difficult.
The duo scored 90 from their 22 overs with Sostheim scoring his first half century with a boundary from the last ball of the innings.
In reply the Renegades chased down the total thanks to young gun Connor Weidemann 50 (45) and Baxta Hendy 20 (20).
The Mountain Ants hosted Homers Red at Nhill. Winning the toss and electing to bat, Homers got off to the perfect start with a big partnership between Jimmy Officer and Max Inkster.
Both batted with poise and power to make the most of gaps in the field to bring up their 50s at better than a run a ball.
Jack Henry continued the run spree with a quick fire 34, while at the other end the Ants began to fight back with wickets to Xavier Shevlin, Jobe Dickinson and debutant Charlie Bell.
At the end of their 22 overs Homers finished with the impressive total of 182.
With an inexperienced batting line up, Foster and Dickinson took their time while facing up against the quality bowling of Jacksons Hoffmann and Gabbe.
Their 52 run partnership got the hosts off to a good start before Homers fought back hard, taking 6-16 in a quality spell with Oliver Potter the chief destroyer taking an unbelievable 5-2, including 3 wickets in 4 balls!
Chase Whelan in his first game of under 16s cashed in late with some big hitting to score 27 from 22, but the damage had been done as Homer bowled Mountain Ants out for 108.
Winners in the U14 Competition included Blackheath Dimboola, Dunmunkle, Jung Tigers Black & Homers Red.
