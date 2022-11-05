Horsham City Bowling Club host seniors month tournament

Horsham City Bowling Club held a Seniors Month Elite Podiatry 2 bowl Triples Tournament on Wednesday with a Horsham City team running out winners.
Teams from Horsham City and Coughlin Park played 3 games of 10 ends to decide the winners. At the end of the day only 1 team had won 3 games.
Winners were the City team of Ron Goudie (s), Gary Knight and Kevin Gepp on 81 points with the team of John Lehmann (s) Derek Ballinger and Marie Lehmann on 62 points being runners up.
Club President Colin Morrell said the players enjoyed a great afternoon of bowls, a fine afternoon tea and the enjoyment of Seniors Month at the Club.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
