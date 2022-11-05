The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham City Bowling Club host seniors month tournament

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
November 5 2022 - 6:00pm
Winners Kevin Gepp, Gary Knight and Ron Goudie. Picture supplied.

Horsham City Bowling Club held a Seniors Month Elite Podiatry 2 bowl Triples Tournament on Wednesday with a Horsham City team running out winners.

