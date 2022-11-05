HUGE crowds are expected to enjoy a marquee day of racing at the 165th Ararat Gold Cup on Sunday, November 6.
Ararat Racing Club president Bruce McDougall was confident the race would go ahead as planned.
Currently the track is rated at a Heavy 10; however, warmer weather and strong winds could improve the track before the first race of the morning.
"It's going ahead. They're going to make the call early Saturday morning after another inspection," McDougall said.
"There's just a couple of spots that need to improve. Naturally the main thing is the safety of the jockeys and the horses.
"If it's deemed safe to race then we're gonna push on and have a crack. Tell people to wear your gumboots.
"We're going to have to rope certain parts off, but it will improve. It's not going to be ideal, but we'll push ahead if possible.
"The jockeys might go out and say 'Nah, this is no good'. They'll pull the pin. Naturally it's a dangerous job."
The Ararat Gold Cup, one of the premier events in Western Victoria, is a $80,000 race, with the winner set to pocket $44,000.
The race went ahead in 2020 and 2021 without crowds, but should attract a bumper crowd.
The record for the 2000m track currently stands at 1:59.81, however there are some elite contenders who could take that crown on Sunday.
St Arnaud winner Anirishman has nominated for the race, as has Horsham Cup winner, Irish gelding King's Charisma.
King's Charisma trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace will still be running high from their Melbourne Cup win, with Gold Trip.
Horsham trainer Paul Preusker has put forward two horses for the race, New Zealand duo High Ferocity and Vividredsky.
The winning trainer from 2021, Bendigo's Matthew Enright, has not nominated a horse for this year's race.
In total, 39 horses have been nominated for the race at the time of writing.
International imports represent just over 40 per cent of nominees, with 12 New Zealand-born racers and four from Ireland.
The Ararat Gold Cup is one of two feature races, with the Ararat Bowl also set to attract the region's top horses, as the second major race for the afternoon.
The Bowl has a purse of $80,000 with the winner collecting $44,000 as well as a $20,000 breeding bonus if it was born to a Victorian horse.
Following the Ararat Cup, the next marquee event in Western Victoria's racing calendar is the Donald Cup, slated to take place on Sunday, November 13.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
