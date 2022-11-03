The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Town Hall to host Lions Clubs International District, 201V2 Convention

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated November 3 2022 - 6:17pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lions members from across Victoria will meet at Horsham Town Hall for the organisation's annual general meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.