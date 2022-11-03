Lions members from across Victoria will meet at Horsham Town Hall for the organisation's annual general meeting.
The 46th Lions Clubs International District, 201V2 Convention for 2022, will run over three days, with the opening night starting on November 4, Friday, and finishing on November 6, Sunday.
The convention will have various events for people to enjoy such as a gala dinner, masquerade ball, and a variety of talks from Lions leaders.
Organiser Michelle Challis said it would celebrate different club's achievements from across Victoria.
Ms Challis said the event was the first convention for Lions since 2019, with it attracting more than 200 members to Horsham.
"The event will be hosted at the Town Hall. The staff at the hall have been great helping us organise the convention," she said.
"We will have presentations about some of our projects which we have done such as our hearing-dog program."
Ms Challis said both Horsham groups had been "very" active with their work in the municipality.
"I am very excited about the convention. This is the first time we have been able to get together since the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.
"We are so excited to come to Horsham. On Saturday we will have breakout lunches for different groups so it will be good to be able to support the local economy."
Ms Challis said there would be more than 50 clubs from across Victoria at the event.
"We have several clubs from Geelong which will be coming to the convention. There will be other people coming from Portland too at the event," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
