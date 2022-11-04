Nicely renovated and close to Horsham schools

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
Tastefully renovated inside and out, this three bedroom weatherboard home is neat and complete and looking for its new owner.
Ideally suited to first home buyers or families, the home has spacious open-plan dining and kitchen with excellent updates. New gas stove, electric oven, a dishwasher and classic white cabinetry make a stylish kitchen.
Externally, the property has carporting and shedding as well as a decked area and plenty of space for the kids. A lovely home in a great location with proximity to Wimmera River, Natimuk Road Kindergarten, Horsham West and Haven Primary School as well as the secondary college.
