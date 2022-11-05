The Horsham Hornets will play a bumper, home double-header against the Terang Tornadoes at Horsham Stadium on Sunday, November 6.
The Hornets men's side will be looking to keep their flag defence alive after a forgettable past few rounds, registering losses to Ararat, Portland, the Surfcoast and Colac.
After five games, the Hornets sit eighth on the CBL ladder, and have been unable to field the same side two games in a row.
Skipper Mitch Martin is set to return to the squad, providing a dynamic scoring option, however star Austin McKenzie will still be missing due to a knee injury.
READ MORE:
Veteran Tim Wade is currently overseas, and Matt Lovel is under an injury cloud with an ankle injury sustained in the Hornets' loss against Colac.
The Hornets are hopeful that Damien Skurrie might be available for his first game of the season.
However, rebounding isn't impossible - in 2021-22, the Hornets proved their ability to find form at just the right time, turning a 5-5 season into a championship.
Terang, having played just three games, sit fourth on the ladder with a 2-1 record.
The Tornadoes began the season with two wins in a row over the Surfcoast Chargers, before the Mt Gambier Lakers gave Terang a reality check in a high scoring shootout.
Meanwhile, the Horsham Lady Hornets will look to build after enjoying their first win of the season against the Surfcoast Chargers in round four.
Lady Hornets coach Beck McIntyre said she was looking forward to a good game at home and hoping to get another win on the board.
Round five also marks star Jess Cannane's 50th game for the Lady Hornets, and the team will go into the match with the rare luxury of a full roster, McIntyre said.
Despite being seventh on the ladder, the Lady Hornets will go into Sunday's match firm favourites against the a winless Terang outfit.
The Tornadoes have lost to the Chargers and Lakers.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.