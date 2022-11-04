Warrnambool Deakin University will partner with various support agencies in the Wimmera to help improve the work shortage of social workers in the region.
Academic Tamara Holmes said organisations such as Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-Operative, Wimmera Family Services, and Horsham's The Orange Door, were some groups involved in the partnership.
Ms Holmes said Deakin University had planned a community information session about the bachelor's degree on November 28, Monday, at The Horsham Golf Club from 1pm to 2.30pm.
She said the university had face-to-face and online classes for people interested in applying.
Ms Holmes said the partnership allowed support groups to be able to shift graduates into their organisations.
"Community members who are interested in working in community services or social work can come along and learn more about the degree," she said.
"Partnering with other support groups in regional areas, allows people who come to information sessions, to see study pathways and how it can get you a job."
Ms Holmes said the degree allowed people to understand complex issues in family violence matters such as risk.
"People will learn how to deal with risk at a very complex level rather than a minimal level," she said.
Ms Holmes said support groups in the Wimmera and other regional areas found it difficult to find people to work for their organisations.
"The services available have been unable to keep up with the demand of people searching for help," she said.
"There are a lot of careers in social work and community services that have been unfilled."
For more information about the event people can visit: eventbrite.com.au/e/social-work-course-and-community-services-information-session-tickets-443825733717?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
