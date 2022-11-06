The Wimmera Mail-Times

Rats re-sign coach, star on his way home

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
November 6 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three time best and fairest winner Jack Ganley in action for Ararat. File picture.

The Ararat Rats are primed for another tilt at the Wimmera Football Netball League flag in 2023. Since the dust has settled on season 2022, the Rats have secured the services of head coach Matt Walder. Walder said he was feeling "super positive" about re-committing to the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.