Rats re-sign coach, star on his way home

The Ararat Rats are primed for another tilt at the Wimmera Football Netball League flag in 2023. Since the dust has settled on season 2022, the Rats have secured the services of head coach Matt Walder. Walder said he was feeling "super positive" about re-committing to the club.
"We got through this year making massive inroads from the season before," Walder said. "Both the ones and the twos, and the seventeens, all got through to the final two weeks of the season. We had a premiership side in the seventeens, the ones finished runners-up and the twos finished third."
The Rats weren't far off the ultimate glory in 2022, falling just 9-points short of a Burras outfit intent on a dynasty. With a healthy list and a cadre of young guns emerging, the Rats squad were well-positioned for another tilt in 2023.
"The list is very strong... it gives you a nice, buoyant feeling, going into next year," Walder said.
Coming so close to success has got the side feeling hungrier than ever.
"There's an underlying feeling that people want more than just finishing second," Walder said. In 2023, the Rats will be bolstered by the return of star Jack Ganley. Walder said Ganley, who won three consecutive best and fairest awards for the Rats from 2015-2017, would be a big addition.
"The legacy he left (before he went to East Point) was pretty massive," Walder said. "He was one of the best performers over the past decade. He's just quality, he's a classy player and a very good athlete... you don't win three club best and fairests in the Wimmara League if you can't play the game."
A midfield-forward, Ganley would give the Rats a dangerous edge around the contest.
"Opposition teams will have to try to plan against him, where he's going to play, what role he's going to have," Walder said. "At the end of the day, he's a quality midfielder and a quality forward for us. Wherever he plays he'll give the opposition headaches."
Ganley's experience will be invaluable, Walder said.
"You can't go backwards with your footy if you've gone to Ballarat and gone to the Northern Territory and had a kick up there as well," Walder said. "He'll only be better for the experience."
The homecoming star will slip right into Ararat's potent midfield, Walder said.
"He's still got close mates here and they all get on famously; they're always in contact, even when he was away," Walder said. "It's like he never left."
Joining Ganley in the side, will be several members of Ararat's Under 17 team.
"There'll be about four or five that are coming out as top ages, that'll bolster the senior list," Walder said, adding it showcased the depth of Ararat's Under 17s squad. Believe it or not, there's not a heap that are coming out of that team... 90 per cent of the team will stay intact because they're a younger age demographic."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
