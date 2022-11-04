A classical musician will play at Nhill Uniting Church on November 16, Wednesday, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
Jonathon Glonek said he would play Paganini: The 24 Caprices, which he described as "very difficult songs" to perform.
"They take you all over the violin. Paganini himself had these big hands and could do things a normal person couldn't manage," he said.
The musician will also perform at Hamilton Lamb Memorial Hall Kalkee Road, Horsham, on November 17, Thursday, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
He will also perform at Stawell's Senior Citizens Centre Stawell 9 Victoria Street, on November 18 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
Glonek said audience members could expect a highly-entertaining show.
"If I had to describe one of my shows, it is like driving a train carriage over a cliff, and having to set a dinner table before you hit the ground," he said.
"The songs that I am intending to perform are some of the most difficult pieces a violinist could play."
Glonek, who has toured around Europe, the United States of America, and Asia, said the songs were short.
"I have been studying them my whole life. The good news for the audience is they are quite short so it doesn't require a deep level of concentration like a normal concert," he said.
"The songs are very entertaining and the concert requires no prior knowledge of classical music."
Glonek said he split his time between regional and metropolitan areas.
"I have country existence too. I normally go between Adelaide, where I am from originally, and the high country of Gippsland," he said.
Glonek and Heidi Von Bernewitz, viola, will also perform at the world heritage Naracoorte Caves for a weekend of unique acoustics on November 12, Saturday, and 13, Sunday.
The candlelight performance will feature the classical works of the violinist and violist as part of a national mission to bring performances to rural communities around Australia.
Glonek said the dirt floor and contours of the cave ceiling and walls created a unique acoustic combination.
"When I first played there I was worried there would be an echo, but there was none," he said.
"Instead the cave becomes an extension of the instrument and enhances the sound in new, beautiful and unexpected ways."
For more information people can visit: https://limelightmagazine.com.au/event/paganini-the-24-caprices-5/.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
