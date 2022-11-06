Councillor Tim Meyer has been elected mayor of West Wimmera Shire at council's annual statutory meeting in Kaniva on Wednesday.
Cr Tim Meyer takes over from his father Bruce, who has been mayor since 2019.
Cr Meyer said it was an honour and a privilege to be elected as mayor.
"I am looking forward to working with the community, as well as the other councillors over the next 12 months - I hope we have an extremely positive year," he said.
"We have lots of projects on the go, and we hope to take them all to completion over the next few months."
Cr Meyer said he was passionate about improving community assets.
"We must also continue to advocate for grants from the state and federal governments," he said.
"We need to continue to push the West Grampians Pipeline project and get more funding and support for our roads."
Cr Meyer acknowledged his father's work.
"He has put in a lot of hard work over the past few years, and we appreciate his commitment to this council," he said.
This is Cr Tim Meyer's first term as mayor, he was elected to Council in 2020 and lives in Kaniva.
Cr Jodie Pretlove was also re-elected deputy mayor.
