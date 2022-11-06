The Wimmera Mail-Times

West Wimmera Shire Council announces Tim Meyer as new mayor

November 6 2022 - 2:00pm
From left to right Cr Tim Meyer and Cr Jodie Pretlove. Picture supplied

Councillor Tim Meyer has been elected mayor of West Wimmera Shire at council's annual statutory meeting in Kaniva on Wednesday.

