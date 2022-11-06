Wimmera police have started using a technique used by law enforcement in North America to help reduce the theft rates.
Police encourage residents to ensure their vehicles, homes, and other items are locked at 9pm, and have been spreading the message through Facebook so people can follow the routine.
Edenhope Police Sergeant Andrew North , who came up with the idea, said his friends who worked in law enforcement in North America used the method.
Sergeant North said the program had started in Florida and had been picked up by a variety of law-enforcement agencies in the United States of America.
"It is a very simple message, and if it has any benefits it will greatly impact the community in a positive way," he said.
Sergeant North said families normally went to bed around 9pm, which created potential opportunities for people to steal items.
"A lot of people have been following along with the posts. Some people have commented on other useful techniques such as leaving a light on," he said.
Horsham Police senior sergeant, Matt Haughton said thefts in the municipality were uncommon, however, it was important to make sure residents' valuables were stored away safely.
"It isn't a major issue in the Wimmera, however, there are people who are opportunistic," he said.
"The aim is to get residents to secure their items before they go to bed. Doing the routine will make it more difficult for opportunistic thieves to steal items.
"I encourage residents to follow the program and make sure your valuables are stored away before you go to bed."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
