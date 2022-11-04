Wimmera residents will be heading to the polls again soon, this time to vote in the state election.
The official election day will be on Saturday November 26, but early voting will be available from Monday November 14.
There is only two early voting centres in the electorate - Anglican Parish of Horsham at 10 Andrew Street Horsham and 110 Brown Street, Hamilton.
November 8 is the last day residents can change their address on the electoral roll.
The state government is now officially in caretaker mode and new electoral boundaries are in effect.
The Electoral District of Lowan now includes the Northern Grampians Shire, gaining 5394 voters from Glenorchy, Great Western and Stawell, parts of the Polwarth electorate (Mortlake, Pura Pura and Woorndoo) gaining 1591 voters, and a smattering of voters from South-West Coast, with 114 voters in Caramut.
The seat has been held by the National Party since it was recreated in 2002; however, the party's grip on the seat dates back to Bill McGrath told the seat from Jim McCabe in 1979.
Incumbent Emma Kealy has held the seats for the past two terms, replacing popular MP Hugh Delahunty in 2014.
So far, Ms Kealy faces challenges from Animal Justice Party hopeful Tamasin Ramsay and former Liberal Democrat-turned-Independent Amanda Mead.
Neighbouring electoral district Ripon is one of the state's most tightly contested seats - in 2018, Liberal member Louise Staley won by 15 votes after preferences were distributed.
However, as more families move to regional centres, redistribution has morphed the voting demographic of the electorate.
After losing Great Western and Stawell, as well as 2252 voters from Buckrabanyule, Charlton, Donald, Litchfield and Massey to Mildura, Ripon gained almost 6000 voters from Bunkers Hill, Scarsdale, Smythes Creek and Smythesdale.
It also gained about 1500 voters from Skipton, Invermay and Mount Rowan.
Up against Ms Staley will be former advisor to the premier Martha Haylett, and former teacher Earl James is representing the Greens.
Animal Justice Party Holly Sitters and independent from Ararat Bernard Quince are also running.
The seat has been held by by the Liberal Party for most of its history; however, it was held by the Labor Party for 15 years, from 1999 to 2014.
The resident's priorities for the state election are appearing as both major parties start to make election commitments and minor and independent candidates make their policies clear.
But for Wimmera residents two main issues have emerged from The Wimmera Mail-Times' election survey: health and roads.
The Wimmera Mail-Times asked respondents to rank a number of topics as very important, important, somewhat important and not important.
Health claimed the equal top spot among residents with, 82.8 per cent raking the issue as very important, alongside the state of our rural roads.
It is not too surprising as we recover from a COVID-19 pandemic, come out of lockdown and work to keep staff in health care services across our growing region.
When asked if our public hospitals receive enough funding 91 per cent said no, while 93 per cent said there should be more incentives to recruit and keep health professionals in the community.
Roads is a shared responsibility between state and local governments.
Despite the ownership distinction, leaders from the regional shires around the Wimmera say without state government support, keeping up with road damage would be an almost impossible task.
When asked if the roads were in good condition 97 per cent of Wimmera respondents said no.
Another high ranking issue for Wimmera readers was integrity in the government - 67 per cent of readers rated the issue very important.
Ninety-three per cent said more powers are needed to stop corruption in government and ensure proper transparency.
