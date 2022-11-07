A Wimmera-born infectious disease expert is warning recent heavy rain has created prime conditions for diseases such as Dengue Fever and Japanese Encephalitis.
Grampians Health, chief strategy and regions officer, Dr Rob Grenfell said stagnate flood water across the Murray region had created concerns for health leaders.
Dr Grenfell said Grampians Health was monitoring a mosquito breed named, Culex, which could pass on diseases such as Ross River Virus and Japanese Encephalitis.
"Ross River Virus comes around in wet seasons like we are in currently. Many people like myself who have contracted the disease have got it and recovered," he said.
Dr Grenfell said a symptom of the virus was joint pain, and recovery time could range between four and six weeks.
"There are many people too that get the virus and don't show any symptoms. I have given it the title the disease which makes you feel like an 80-year-old before you're 80," he said.
Dr Grenfell said Grampians Health was also observing the potential threat of Japanese Encephalitis.
He said health leaders were shocked at how fast the disease had travelled from tropical areas in Australia to Victoria.
Dr Grenfell said people that contracted the virus were sometimes unaware they had the disease.
"We are actively monitoring for Japanese Encephalitis in the region. Grampians Health would warn the community if it was a threat," he said.
Dr Grenfell said Japanese Encephalitis was transmitted through birds and could spread to pigs.
"An infected mosquito biting a pig is potentially infectious to humans. People don't spread the disease from human to human," he said.
Dr Grenfell said the Wimmera was "lucky" because the region's environment was warm compared to other areas in Victoria.
He said the State Government had given the advice to stop the virus such as applying repellents.
"Wear loose-fitting clothing in the evenings. Tight-coloured clothing doesn't stop mosquitos biting through the fabric," Dr Grenfell said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
