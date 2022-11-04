Mercy dash on cup weekend

There was a surprise mercy dash on the agenda for me last weekend when my green 'P' plater fell ill in the city.
Although my IVF babies are all grown up, I'm still pinching myself that I'm a mum at all, let alone when my 20-year-old daughter calls from her student residence and I can tell from just the tone of her voice that she needs to be home but isn't well enough to drive herself, then it feels like miraculous dream come true all over again.
Not the illness and pain part, the beautiful and precious mother daughter relationship part.
When any mum receives a phone call like that, she moves mountains to get to her child.
When I received that call, I moved four loads of washing and new chocolate chip slice recipe to the side, grabbed my distance glasses and jumped in the car.
Unfortunately, on the Friday before The Melbourne Cup, three million Melbournians took a long weekend and jumped in their cars too.
It was five hours door to door on the way there, with potholes trying to kill me the whole way, and at one point on the way home a 20-kilometre stint took an hour and half to traverse.
I didn't mind, I had the best of company and an endless amount of stories to catch up on.
After the most frightening part of my adult daughter's illness was knocked on the head with antibiotics and plenty of fluids, I just loved having all my chicks back in the nest to care for.
Having my biggest baby girl home to nurture for a few days helped me hit my absolute bliss point.
My cooking and baking went next level with my sink overwhelmed by more dishes than it's seen in months.
After confidently shutting down the fireplace in the last week of October I opened it right back up again and everyone snuggled in with thrown rugs and the glow of red-hot coals.
With my middle daughter wallowing in the despair of Year 12 exams, my husband trying to cut soggy vetch and my mum waiting on test results to determine her new cancer treatment, having a sick daughter home to lavish with love was just the treat I needed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.