Magnificent Mallee brings our region to Parliament

One of my favourite things about Mallee is our produce. From top to bottom we are one of the most diverse electorates in Australia, owing to Mallee's climatic and geographical diversity.
What is grown and produced in the river country in Sunraysia and Swan Hill to the north is different to the crops and livestock in southern end in the Grampians, Central Goldfields and Wimmera.
Of course some of what is produced is grown in both.
And it is all top shelf.
I am proud to be bringing Mallee to Canberra for the first ever Magnificent Mallee Showcase at Parliament House on Wednesday, November 9.
Not only is it a celebration of what we do well in Mallee, it is an opportunity for growers and producers to highlight their brand.
Our producers will have the chance to show their wares and provide Canberra with just a taste of what I am so proud of.
As Mallee's representative in Canberra it is my pleasure to provide a platform for our producers to represent their products in Parliament House.
Businesses such as The Wimmera Grain Store, a supplier of locally grown chickpeas, lentils and faba beans for Australian food manufacturers, re-packers, food service and retail shops.
Or Kerrie's Kreations, featuring handmade chocolate and sweets from the Grampians.
Samples of Kerrie's Honeycomb Krunch, signature truffles and hand painted bonbons are sure to delight those who attend the showcase.
Or Best Wines from Great Western, winners of 2023 Halliday Wine Companion Wine of the Year and boasting a historic collection of Australia's oldest and most significant vineyards since their beginnings in 1866.
Wimmera Mallee Tourism will be showcasing the wonders of their region too.
These producers and more will be at the showcase.
I value each and every one and cannot wait for them to be able to show off their goods.
I've already been bragging about how good Mallees produce is to fellow Parliamentarians, now they can taste and see themselves!
Their tastebuds will tell them so much more about how wonderful Mallee is.
