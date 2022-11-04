The Wimmera Mail-Times
Comment

Magnificent Mallee brings our region to Parliament

By Dr Anne Webster
November 4 2022 - 7:00pm
Dr Anne Webster brought the magnificent Mallee to the Parliament. Picture supplied

One of my favourite things about Mallee is our produce. From top to bottom we are one of the most diverse electorates in Australia, owing to Mallee's climatic and geographical diversity.

