Lake Toolondo in the Wimmera will receive a water allocation from Rocklands Reservoir.
Victorian Fisheries Authority, Freshwater Fisheries, manager, Anthony Forster said recent rain had resulted in nearby Rocklands Reservoir exceeding 56 percent capacity.
Mr Forster said the reservoir's water level was enough to trigger a large-scale transfer.
"The VFA has developed a trout stocking plan for the lake that will kick in after Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water transfers water from Rocklands," he said.
"This is expected to create a high-quality trout fishery at Toolondo for several years, enough time for stocked brown trout to grow with the right environmental conditions."
Water levels in Lake Toolondo are reliant on water transfers from Rocklands, which have not occurred in recent years.
To assist in providing a productive environment for stocking, the VFA will also reduce carp numbers in Lake Toolondo.
A Wimmera catchment leader said heavy rain had also caused spills to occur at some well-known lakes across the region.
Wimmera Catchment Management Authority, executive officer, David Brennan said Lake Lonsdale and Lake Bellfield had both begun to spill.
Mr Brennan said the threat of flooding remained, with more than average rain hitting the region this month.
"When we have a full Lake Lonsdale, Lake Bellfield, Lake Wartook and a saturated catchment - flooding is still a risk," he said.
Mr Brennan said it would be difficult to move water to other storage areas in the region.
"I wouldn't say it would be possible to move some of the excess water into other lakes or catchments. There are a few places where water can be diverted such as small channel systems and creeks," he said.
"A lot of the time water will flow to the lowest part of the landscape. You can't really shift water uphill, it is very difficult to move water to many places without the infrastructure."
Mr Brennan said flows in the Wimmera were looking "healthy", with there being strong runoffs to lakes and catchments in the region.
"What we are starting to see now is areas such as Lake Wallace has had as much rain as the upper catchment," he said.
"The run-off to the lake has been generated primarily through thunderstorms. We haven't been in this sort of situation for about more than 10 years."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
