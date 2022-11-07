The Wimmera Mail-Times

Being a leader is challenging | Mayoral Matters

By Cr Robyn Gulline
November 7 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local government is complex.

- Cr Robyn Gulline
Cr Robyn Gulline, Horsham Rural City Council mayor. File picture

Serving this community as a Councillor and Mayor is an honour and privilege.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.