Jung could be left wondering 'What if...' after having the reigning premiers on the ropes on Saturday.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, with Brenton Hallam and Conor Lawson working well together before the former fell for 22.
Tight bowling limited Angus Adams (10 runs off 40 balls), Tyler Puls (13 off 53) and Lawson (37 off 92), leaving Jung 5/109.
Josiah Mock's nine runs off 10 balls helped Jung post 7/130. Lachlan Weidemann was amongst the home side's best, claiming 2/33 off nine overs, while Jamie Byrne claimed 2/13 off five overs.
Rupanyup/Minyip got off to a poor start, losing Conor Weidemann, Jake Leith and Lachlan Weidemann early to be 3/33. Dylan Eats and Jamie Byrne fell soon after and the homeside was 5/39.
Enter Daniel Schaper (60 not out) and Cameron Weston (28*), who posted an unbeaten 93-run partnership to win the game in the 38th over.
Adams was the pick of Jung's bowlers, claiming 2/27 off nine overs.
Meanwhile, the Bullants string of unbeaten games continues after a rousing win against the West Wimmera Warriors in round six of the Horsham Cricket Association's A Grade competition.
Playing at Nhill's Davis Park, the Bullants won the toss and opted to bat; a decision they may have regretted initially after Tony Caccaviello fell for just seven runs.
The Warriors then claimed Justin Combe (15), Kent Hair and Troy Dumesny (zero each) cheaply to have the Bullants sitting at 4/43.
Matthew Combe anchored the Bullants' innings, putting together a game changing 76-run partnership with Jordan McDonald (12), before finally being dismissed for 70 runs off 110 balls.
Late-game cameos from Garrett Liston (22 off 23 balls) and Tony Cutter (15 off 15 balls) helped the Bullants post 7/169 after 45 overs.
Nathan Alexander was the pick of the Warriors' bowlers, claiming 3/20 off nine overs, with Zak Guiniven offering some support with 2/48 off eight overs.
In reply, the Warriors got off to a shaky start, losing Trevor Polkinghorne (14 runs) and Alexander (five runs) in quick succession.
Jeremy Weeks offered some resistance, but partners were hard to come by, with Liam Preston (nine runs), Jordan Gurry (three runs) and Guiniven (zero) leaving the Warriors 5/38.
Weeks teamed up with Luke Smith for a 42-run partnership, but after the latter fell for 31 of 24 balls, the Warriors lost its remaining five wickets for 22 runs, losing the game by 67 runs.
Heath Lang claimed 3/29 off seven overs for the Bullants, while Kobi Lang and Cutter each claimed two wickets.
Homers had the bye.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.