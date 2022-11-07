The Wimmera Mail-Times

Politicians indifferent to plight of the poor

November 7 2022 - 11:00am
The bleak news for the more than one in eight - or more than 3.3 million Australians - living in poverty is that neither the Albanese government or the Coalition seems to care enough about their plight, or their votes, to even consider direct cost-of-living relief.

