The Kaniva Kindergarten was officially re-opened after it underwent a major renovation earlier this year.
The work included updating the room's bathroom, laundry, and storage facilities.
The room's bathroom was moved, and a new all-abilities bathroom for adults and children was installed.
Then-mayor Bruce Meyer led the official opening at the kindergarten on Thursday, October 27.
"The children can now access the bathroom from the outdoor play area, and there is new indoor sink, at child height, which is already proving popular with the children," Cr Meyer said.
"There has also been aesthetic upgrades, and the new room looks fantastic.
"These upgrades have created a better learning environment for our children, with more inclusive facilities."
The council received $123,867 as part of a Building Blocks Improvement Grant from the Department of Education and Training in 2021.
The kindergarten's Parent Advisory Group contributed $40,000 to the project.
Works started in June and were completed this month.
The kindergarten program was run from the Kaniva Shire Hall during this time.
"I commend the Kaniva Kindergarten educators for relocating the kinder and making sure all the children still had an outstanding kindergarten experience during this time," Cr Meyer said.
"I would also like to thank the Kaniva Kindergarten Parent Advisory Group for its generous contribution to this project.
"Kindergarten is such an important learning environment for children. We are pleased to be able to upgrade our existing assets and create better, more inclusive facilities."
The redevelopment complements the Kaniva kindergarten's outdoor learning space, which was upgraded in 2020.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
