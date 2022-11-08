Stawell's Mick Monaghan has thrown his hat in as Labor's candidate for Lowan in the upcoming Victorian election.
Mr Monaghan said finding teachers, doctors, nurses, and ambulance officers to work in the region was vital for the electorate's future.
"I will take up an active role lobbying for more money within the State Government," he said.
Mr Monaghan said the Nationals had "minimal" sway compared to their Liberal counterparts regarding policy decisions.
He said the Victorian Liberal Party had a "shocking" record in western Victoria regarding cutting railway transport, health, and education sectors.
"The Liberals are in charge. Saying they are going to put more money into health is ridiculous - they are going to cut," Mr Monaghan said.
Mr Monaghan said despite the electorate being a "safe" National's seat, he wanted to challenge the party's deputy leader Emma Kealy.
"This is what we do in the Labor party, we put a candidate in every seat," he said.
"We don't throw our hands up and say we are not up for the challenge."
Mr Monaghan said the State Government had done a "great job", but road infrastructure, health and education sectors needed more funding.
"The coalition knows they don't have to put a lot of effort into this seat," he said.
"We would like to pick up a few votes and say - 'hang on, maybe people are waking up'."
Mr Monaghan said extending the railway line from Ararat to Horsham was another critical issue he hoped to accomplish.
He said despite treasurer Jim Chalmers' budget cutting several regional grants, to deal with the issue of rorting, the project could happen.
"They only cut the rorts, and that is what you can only call them. Most of these projects were in Melbourne," Mr Monaghan said.
The Victorian election will commence on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
