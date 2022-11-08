Incumbent-Lowan MP Emma Kealy has promised $90 million from the state government to complete the duplication of the Western Highway between Burrumbeet and Stawell if the Coalition wins the upcoming Victorian election.
In making the announcement, the Deputy Leader of The Nationals advised that construction of the Ararat to Stawell section would commence in mid-2024 and be completed by the end of 2025.
"The previous federal Liberal-Nationals Government committed the $360 million required in Commonwealth funding to complete this project," Ms Kealy said last week.
"I am proud to announce that an elected Victorian Liberal Nationals Government will provide the required $90 million in state government to finally bring this project to fruition."
Ms Kealy said duplication of the Western Highway commenced in 2013 and was supposed to be finished by 2016.
"Almost 10 years later we have only 55km of the 103-km section of highway duplicated, with no work occurring for the past three years," Ms Kealy said.
"During this period there have been 163 crashes on this section of the highway, including 18 fatalities and 90 people seriously injured."
The Western Highway is the primary road link between Melbourne and Adelaide, with more than 6000 vehicles - including 1500 trucks - travelling on the highway daily.
That number is expected to double in the next three years.
Ms Kealy said she believed the state government had "every opportunity to intervene in the past three years and provide the funding required to get this project moving".
"The Minister for Roads ... has done nothing," she said.
"In the meantime, the condition of the existing highway has become increasingly dire, with many sections littered with potholes and permanent speed reductions in place in some areas because the surface is so dangerous.
"Recent significant rainfall has only sped up the deterioration."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
