Lowan MP Emma Kealy promises $90 million to Western Highway duplication

By Ben Fraser
November 8 2022 - 3:00pm
Lowan MP Emma Kealy.

Incumbent-Lowan MP Emma Kealy has promised $90 million from the state government to complete the duplication of the Western Highway between Burrumbeet and Stawell if the Coalition wins the upcoming Victorian election.

