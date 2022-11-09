A Horsham woman has been nominated for Australia's kindest person by a national women's retailer.
Black Pepper's announced Carolyn Stow of Horsham as a finalist.
Read More:
The winner of Black Pepper's World Kindness Day campaign will be announced on November 10, and will win $2000 for themselves and a $500 gift voucher for their nominator.
Ms Stow created animal-rescue group Phoenix Animal Rescue to find new owners for stray animals.
She said Horsham's pound struggled to find new owners for stray animals.
"I started the rescue group because there was such a demand for animals that needed a new home," Ms Stow said.
"I have been doing animal rescue and re-housing for about 14 years now. I have always been interested in looking after animals."
Black Pepper general manager Rachel Digby said she was "blown away" by some nominations.
"With so many kind nominees it was a difficult decision, however, I believe our 10 amazing finalists have shown exceptional kindness, making our world a better place," she said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.