Both men's and women's Horsham Hornets squads recorded big wins last weekend against Telang, with a bye to come for the women's side, and a massive showdown against Colac for the men's in the CBL.
The women's squad comfortably overcame Telang 97-32 at home on Sunday afternoon, with a big performance by Caitlin Story who scored 27 points.
Despite not being available for Sunday's game, coach Rebecca McIntyre said she was still happy with the team, who were led by assistant coach John Fitzgerald.
"We wanted to play a fast game and push the ball up the court. We knew we were capable of pulling off a good score," she said.
"The whole nine players have contributed really well, but obviously Emma Iredell has been a standout. She is our biggest contributor on the scoreboard.
"Eva Manserra continues, as a 15 year old, to step up and is taking on the opportunity she's been given to play senior womens. She's been fantastic."
McIntyre also noted captain Olivia Jones, Jedah Huf, and Jessica Cannane, who played her 50th game last weekend, as being other standout contributors to the team.
The Lady Hornets will now have a bye before facing Terang again in an away game. McIntyre was optimistic the week-long break wouldn't impeded on the team's momentum.
"We'll focus on making sure the training's really good, especially on the bye weekends," she said.
"We're really starting to build just from consistency of training and games, so we're looking forward to improving that each week."
Meanwhile, the men's squad was able to overcome a plucky Terang last Sunday, with huge performances from Cody Bryan and Mitch Martin who scored 21 and 20 respectively.
Coach Steve Benbow described his team's performance as "The most complete game we've played all year."
"Everyone contributed, whether it was the leading scorers or guys who didn't score but did very well defensively. It was a very rounded team game," he said.
Benbow admitted the team still had room for improvement though, with lagging defense allowing the opposition to keep themselves in the game.
"Even though we won pretty comfortably in the end, we still gave them some opportunities to sneak back into the game," he said. "We hope to tidy that up a bit, especially against Colac, they're a very good side."
Benbow said he expected this week's home game against Colac to draw a bumper crowd, particularly after their last encounter in the semi final saw the Hornets ending Colac's season earlier this year.
"There's always a friendly rivalry between us and Colac, because they were the favourites last year and we knocked them out," he explained. "It's friendly, it's never in bad blood, but it's a pretty full on game of basketball."
The men's squad will enter this week's game against the fifth-placed Colac with some missing players, including Timothy Wade, who is overseas, and Sam Breuer.
Benbow said goal-scorer Austin McKenzie may make a comeback with week from his knee injury.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
