November 12
Stawell
Bazz Music presents The Wrinkle Brothers live in concert at The Stawell Entertainment Centre. The event will take place from 6-10pm. For more information visit: trybooking.com/events/landing/938626.
November 17
Horsham
A stage performance of Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee will be performed for Wimmera residents to enjoy. Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. For more information visit horshamtownhall.com.au.
November 19
Horsham
Echoes of Pink Floyd are an Adelaide-produced tribute act who are heading to Horsham Town as part of their Journey Through Time tour. The show will commence at 8pm and will have a variety of classic hits for patrons to enjoy.
November 19
Edenhope
The Edenhope Ag Show will commence at Edinburgh Road & Anne Street. The event will promote the region's strong agricultural sector. For more information about the show people can call: 0404 010 582.
November 25
Horsham
Musician Eric Bogle will perform at Horsham Town Hall at 7.30pm. Bogle is an internationally known and respected songwriter. For nearly 40 years he has toured the world with his music, inflicting his songs on innocent bystanders from outback Australia to the streets of New York and many places in between. Tickets for the event will cost $69. For more information about the event people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/eric-bogle-2/.
November 26
Horsham
Music group HeadRusH will perform at the Victoria Hotel at 9pm. The group will play a variety of genres such as pop, rock, and retro hits from the '70s. Entry is free. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/horsham/headrush-live-the-vic/200023151025559.
November 30
Horsham
Comedian Nelly Thomas will host a seminar at Horsham Town Hall at 6pm about gender equity. The event is a reflection and networking opportunity to discuss importance in early years service play in promoting gender equity and preventing violence against women and children. Tickets for the event will cost $10, for more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/nelly-thomas-on-gender-equity-in-the-early-years/.
December 3
Horsham
Country-music duo, Mark and Joanne Caligiuri will perform for Wimmera Audience at the Horsham Town Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets for the event range between $50 and $55. For more information people can visit: http://www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/get-rhythm-a-tribute-to-johnny-cash-june-carter/.
