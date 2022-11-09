Musician Eric Bogle will perform at Horsham Town Hall at 7.30pm. Bogle is an internationally known and respected songwriter. For nearly 40 years he has toured the world with his music, inflicting his songs on innocent bystanders from outback Australia to the streets of New York and many places in between. Tickets for the event will cost $69. For more information about the event people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/eric-bogle-2/.

