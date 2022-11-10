Dimboola's unbeaten run continues in Weekend Pennant

Dimboola continued its winnings ways in Division One, defeating Sunnyside 14-2 (75-57) during round six.
Sitting second on the ladder with a 4-1 record, Sunnyside would have been wondering it they could take top spot after winning the first rink 28-15.
However, Dimboola showed why they are undefeated, taking the next two rinks 31-14 and 29-15.
In other games, Horsham City defeated Nhill 14-2 (82-60).
Again, the visitors took the first rink, narrowly winning 26-22, but the third-placed home side won the next two rinks 29-18 and 31-16 to take home the win.
Despite winning the first end, Kaniva lost at home to Horsham Golf 14-2 (82-57).
It was a closely fought first rink for Kaniva, winning 22-19, but Horsham Golf remained composed to win the next two rinks 28-15 and 35-20.
Coughlin Park won a close game on the road against Goroke/Edenhope 14-2 (76-66).
The home side won the first rink 32-21, before narrowly losing the next 21-19.
Coughlin Park convincingly won the next rink 34-15. They will host top side Dimboola on Saturday.
Nhill will face Goroke/Edenhope at home, Kaniva will host Horsham City and Sunnyside will face Horsham Golf to round out round seven.
In division two, ladder leaders Horsham City 2 defeated Sunnyside 16-0 (72-63).
Coughlin Park 2 and Dimboola 2 drew 8-8 (74-74).
Nhill 2 narrowly defeated Coughlin Park 3 14-2 (76-71).
Horsham Golf 2 enjoyed a strong win against Natimuk 1, winning 16-0 (91-46). Edenhope/Goroke 2 won 14-2 (72-14) against Sunnyside 3.
This weekend, Sunnyside 3 face Horsham Golf 2, while Sunnyside 2 host Coughlin Park 2. Dimboola 2 host Edenhope/Goroke and Nhill 2 face Horsham City 2.
Nhill 2 hosts Horsham City 2 and Natimuk 1 face Coughlin Park 3 at home.
