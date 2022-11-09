A community advocate says a water transfer from Rocklands Reservoir to Lake Toolondo is welcome news for Toolondo community members and fishers across Victoria.
Trixie Sampson said GWMWater's news there would be a transfer of 25,000 ML of water, would hopefully attract visitors from across the country to the town.
Ms Sampson said the lake was vital for the community's economy, and produced some of the best trout in Australia.
She said visitors from across the state would use the lake for other recreational activities such as skiing and kayaking.
"I have raised three kids out there for 14 years and the lake was a part of our daily life," Ms Sampson said.
"The sunrises you can get out there are just fantastic. Having water back in the lake means so much to my family and the community."
Lake Toolondo requires water to be transferred from Rocklands Reservoir.
Rocklands must have a capacity of over 50 percent before a water transfer can commence.
Evaporation rates in Rocklands Reservoir had caused concern for advocates about Toolondo's future.
Ms Sampson said the town's economy relied on visitors buying items from shops in the community.
"When Toolondo is at its prime capacity people travel from far and wide to come to the lake," she said.
Ms Sampson, who thanked GWMWater for the water allocation, said she hoped the lake would have a bright future.
She said Rocklands Reservoir would still remain another fishing spot for tourists in the region.
"We call it our big sister lake. They have very unique attributes to each other such as having wonderful trout and redfin," Ms Sampson said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
