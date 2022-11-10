House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
You're sure to be impressed from the moment you set foot on this beautiful property. From its fully-landscaped surrounds, to the renovated light-drenched kitchen. The kitchen features all new appliances, ample storage and a handy study nook. In the main suite you'll find a walk-in robe and fully-renovated ensuite. Three more bedrooms have ceiling fans, day-night blinds and fitted robes. Make the second living zone a kid's retreat. Entertain on the undercover outdoor decking which overlooks the manicured rear yard. The home has climate control options as well as upgrades to foundations, plumbing and electrical wiring.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.