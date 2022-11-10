You're sure to be impressed from the moment you set foot on this beautiful property. From its fully-landscaped surrounds, to the renovated light-drenched kitchen. The kitchen features all new appliances, ample storage and a handy study nook. In the main suite you'll find a walk-in robe and fully-renovated ensuite. Three more bedrooms have ceiling fans, day-night blinds and fitted robes. Make the second living zone a kid's retreat. Entertain on the undercover outdoor decking which overlooks the manicured rear yard. The home has climate control options as well as upgrades to foundations, plumbing and electrical wiring.