Residents are being urged to do their part to limit the breeding of mosquitoes in their backyards, as Horsham Rural City Council steps up its control program ahead of summer.
Council's Environmental Health team uses an integrated mosquito management approach, including larval and adult insecticides to control mosquito numbers.
HRCC Environmental Health Co-ordinator Luke Mitton simple steps can be followed to reduce mosquito population.
"Reducing breeding grounds for mosquitoes is one of the most effective ways to limit mosquito numbers in the Horsham area," he said.
"You can do your part by regularly emptying out stagnant water from containers, pet bowls, old tyres, bird baths and flowerpots. While there are no outbreaks at the moment, mosquitoes in Horsham have the potential to carry and transmit diseases like Ross River Fever, Barmah Forest Virus, Dengue Fever and Japanese Encephalitis, all of which have serious health implications."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.