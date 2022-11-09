Councils and RSL across the Wimmera will pause for one minute today to mark Remembrance Day for 2022.
Remembrance Day recognises the armistice that ended World World I at 11am on November 11, 1918.
Horsham RSL sub-branch president Don Priouet said the day as meaningful today as it was in 1919.
"The significance of Remembrance Day is obviously the 104th anniversary of the signing the armistice on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month," he said.
"It's a day that we remember, not only the the 150,000 soldiers from Australia who died in World War I, but it's to remember all the sacrifices and the commitments of those who died in all our all our wars, right up until Afghanistan.
"It's a day which obviously stands very loud and proud on our calendar, and that's supported exceptionally well by the community. There's no public holiday but we do get to get a fair crowd."
There are many Remembrance Day services scheduled to take place, including:
Horsham: 10.45am service at Sawyer Park Cenotaph and War Memorial.
Warracknabeal: 10.30am wreath laying, followed by 11am service.
Hopetoun: 10.45am service at the Hopetoun RSL sub-branch.
Rupanyup: 10.40am service at the Avenue of Honour.
Minyip: 11am service at the town square.
Murtoa: 11am flag raising ceremony.
Stawell: 11am service at the Avenue of Honour.
For more information on Remembrance Day, visit remembertoremember.com.au.
