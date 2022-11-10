The Dimboola Rowing Club is focused on the positives after cancelling its annual regatta for another year.
While events in 2020 and 201 were axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event was shelved due to a different safety concern.
"This year, we were up and running again, looking towards having a regatta this weekend," Michael Salter, Dimboola Club president, said.
"We were full steam ahead organising this regatta. Rowing Victoria allocated us a date and we submitted a Marine Safety Victoria application to hold the regatta on the water in Dimboola via the Hindmarsh Shire Council, because they manage the waterway."
Unfortunately, Mr Salter said stakeholders, including the council, Wimmera Catchment Management Authority and Marine Safety Victoria, decided the water was unsafe.
"We also had some doubts in regards to this because there was other clubs across Victoria that were actually underwater or had been underwater," Salter said.
"We would still run ahead if we got permission but we're mindful that our numbers might be a little bit reduced to what was the base number that we normally get."
The president noted several redgum trees had fallen into the river, creating additional safety concerns.
The economic impact of holding an event with only a tiny percentage of potential participants was also a concerning factor.
"It costs a lot of money to put a recorder on these days," Salter said.
"We have to have health officials from all over us locations in Victoria; we pay for the accommodation for those people.
"We have Surf Lifesaving Victoria, who come up and do the rescues if a boat tips cover.
"We'd have to transport all the equipment to Dimboola. It's all owned by Rowing Victoria, but you must pick it up from Melbourne and take it back so the next club can have it for the following weekend.
"We also have a number of sponsors from around Dimboola that would sponsor our races and that paid for trophies.... We've returned that money to all the sponsors as an act of good faith."
The president notes the impact of the cancelled regatta echoes beyond this weekend.
"It's difficult at the moment because we've got a number of good, young rowers that are very eager to want to go and compete," he said.
"They've lost the ability to compete at their home club."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
