At a time when there are wars and rumours of wars, extreme weather conditions, diesel insecurity and inflation on a global scale, I happen to know quite a few bits and pieces of information relevant for the 2022 Year 12 Geography, Business Management and Health exams.
None of these snippets of stuff about Niger, management styles or maternal mortality rates are any good to me now though, because at our house, the exams are over!
Massive relief should be flooding over me as my red 'P' plater jumped the final hurdle on her way to receiving an ATAR score used for entry into a university course in 2023.
By now, we are so sick of talking about how that number will not define her, while still being subconsciously held captive by it, that I just know the true relaxation and relief will only come when that darn digit is finally available on one of my 18-year-old's various electronic devices next month.
Hopefully now the scatted subject notes can be collected from every room of the house and ceremoniously burned - or at least recycled - there goes a tree.
In my dreams, my 2022 school captain will become sweetness and light, cleaning and cooking like the domestic goddess whose assistance I would truly appreciate at present.
Of course, what will actually happen is a return to her part time job, increased socialising to celebrate, lots more sleeping-in with just the same amount of time staring into the refrigerator - maybe even more.
There will be wisdom teeth to work on, hair dressing to catch up on and shopping to attend to before 'Bun Bun the Middle One' realises she is really moving out, and rather than trying to fit the mountain of belongings from her bedroom into a box to pack, she'll decide that a whole new set of everything is required, and probably a new box to boot.
In five minutes flat she'll insist we put up the Christmas Tree and drown it in presents.
We'll drive each other crazy, have some fiery fights, apologise and make up, enjoy a good laugh then do it all again quite a few times in the next three months.
Then she'll be gone.
Gosh, maybe life will be boring without her here?
